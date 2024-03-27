Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.