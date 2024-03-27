Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$73.13 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2580645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

