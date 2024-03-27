Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.95

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 9775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $68.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

