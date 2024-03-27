Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.53. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 14,618 shares traded.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $643.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

