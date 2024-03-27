Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.53. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 14,618 shares traded.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $643.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.