MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.12. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

