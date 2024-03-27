Mitsui Fudosan Stock to Split on Friday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report) are going to split on Friday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 29th.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.5 %

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $53.84 and a 52-week high of $96.98.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

