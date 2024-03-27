Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 122,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 436,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.