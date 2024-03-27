Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $423.92

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $423.92 and last traded at $421.42, with a volume of 17461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $418.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

