MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 3.7%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.89 and last traded at $72.99. 34,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 170,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The company has a market cap of $784.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

