MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.24

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.24 ($73.09) and last traded at €67.16 ($73.00), with a volume of 169514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.18 ($73.02).

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.17.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

