Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Short Interest Update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 10,050.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVLAW. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of MVLAW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,303. Movella has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

