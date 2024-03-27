Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 81,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 752,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 732,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.