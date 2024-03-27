Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 81,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 752,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
