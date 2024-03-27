Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 81,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 752,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 732,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

