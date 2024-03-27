MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 6.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 525,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,492,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

MultiPlan Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 462,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

