MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 6.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 525,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,492,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
MultiPlan Trading Down 7.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.
Institutional Trading of MultiPlan
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
