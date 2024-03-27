MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 5.8% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 222,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,505,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

MultiPlan Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.