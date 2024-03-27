MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 5.8% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 222,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,505,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
MultiPlan Trading Up 10.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
