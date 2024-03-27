Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NGS opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a P/E ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

