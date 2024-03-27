nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at nCino

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. nCino has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.