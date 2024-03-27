nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

nCino stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

