nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.7 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $35.83.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

