nCino’s (NCNO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

NCNO stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

