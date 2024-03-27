Nektar Therapeutics to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,662,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,230,368 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,138,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 754,945 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

