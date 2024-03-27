Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $617.01 and last traded at $620.80. 718,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,533,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $629.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

