New Millennium Group LLC Acquires 10,180 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 676.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,321 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $12,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 86,629 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $115.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.