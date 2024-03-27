New Millennium Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
