New Millennium Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.