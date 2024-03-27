New Millennium Group LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.