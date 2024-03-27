New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTIP stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.