New Millennium Group LLC Purchases 10,636 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2,102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

American Express stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average is $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.