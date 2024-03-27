New Millennium Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 198,974 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

HIGH stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

