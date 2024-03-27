New Millennium Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

