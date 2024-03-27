New Millennium Group LLC Sells 19,589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

