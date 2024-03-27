New Millennium Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.