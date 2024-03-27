New Millennium Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

