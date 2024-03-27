New Millennium Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.2% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

