New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,050. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

