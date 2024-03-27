New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 2.2% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27. 7,181,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,520,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,990,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

