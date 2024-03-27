NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in March

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEXON Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEXOY stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,036. NEXON has a one year low of C$15.30 and a one year high of C$24.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.38.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

