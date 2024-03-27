Nick Lowe Purchases 1,000 Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,830 ($3,576.39).

Journeo Stock Performance

Shares of JNEO stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,658.16 and a beta of 0.08. Journeo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 157.92 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 298.44 ($3.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

