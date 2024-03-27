Nick Lowe Purchases 1,000 Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,830 ($3,576.39).
Journeo Stock Performance
Shares of JNEO stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,658.16 and a beta of 0.08. Journeo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 157.92 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 298.44 ($3.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.
About Journeo
