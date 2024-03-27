NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

