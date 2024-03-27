Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Announces Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,629. The stock has a market cap of $781.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. Noah has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Get Noah alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Noah

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.