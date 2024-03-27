Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $580.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

