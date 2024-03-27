NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $14.78. NovoCure shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 5,173,546 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161 over the last ninety days. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

