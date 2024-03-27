Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.96

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 83694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.