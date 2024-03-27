Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 2,003,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

