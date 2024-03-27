Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.20

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 1398511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.90 ($0.92).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,590.50 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.90.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.