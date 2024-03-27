Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.20

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 1398511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.90 ($0.92).
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,590.50 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.90.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.
