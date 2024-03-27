Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OLMA opened at $10.95 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $612.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

