Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.
Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $77.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
