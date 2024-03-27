OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.04 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.