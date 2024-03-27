OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. 5,958,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,938,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $752.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 over the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

