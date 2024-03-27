Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $507.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.94. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

