Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.9 %

OXBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXBR

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.