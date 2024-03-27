Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 36082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.68 ($0.12).
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.48. The company has a market cap of £19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 0.50.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
